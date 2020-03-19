Ark Price Tops $0.17 (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, COSS, Binance and Bittrex. Ark has a market cap of $19.97 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded 49.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036798 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 148,192,156 coins and its circulating supply is 118,877,894 coins. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptomate, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit, COSS, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

