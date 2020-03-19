Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) Shares Sold by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 765,470 shares during the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment accounts for about 0.6% of Ellington Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ellington Management Group LLC owned 1.45% of Arlington Asset Investment worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 15,486 shares in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of AI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,680. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.96. Arlington Asset Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). Arlington Asset Investment had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Arlington Asset Investment Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

