Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €8.80 by Kepler Capital Markets

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 115.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AT1. Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nord/LB set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €8.97 ($10.43).

ETR AT1 traded up €0.25 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €4.09 ($4.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,489,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.69. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €6.07 ($7.06) and a twelve month high of €8.88 ($10.33). The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

