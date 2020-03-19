ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires 113,574 Shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,574 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 3.54% of Jernigan Capital worth $15,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCAP. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 27,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of JCAP opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.53. Jernigan Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Jernigan Capital Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

