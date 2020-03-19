ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires 153,189 Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,189 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.56% of SmileDirectClub worth $18,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 969,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 648,873 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 77,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 21,480 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,367,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 345,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $196.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

SDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

