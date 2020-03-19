ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires 70,000 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.43% of Penn National Gaming worth $12,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $998.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.62. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $39.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

