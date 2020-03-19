ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,732 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.52% of PennantPark Investment worth $15,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 19,455.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 486,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 953,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 182,070 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 749,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 168,799 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNNT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,769.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. PennantPark Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $176.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.06.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

