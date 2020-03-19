ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Buys 141,212 Shares of BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,212 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 2.77% of BOSTON OMAHA worth $13,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BOSTON OMAHA by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BOSTON OMAHA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BOSTON OMAHA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BOSTON OMAHA by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in BOSTON OMAHA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOMN opened at $14.87 on Thursday. BOSTON OMAHA Corp has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $364.03 million, a PE ratio of -247.79 and a beta of 0.11.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOMN. TheStreet cut BOSTON OMAHA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded BOSTON OMAHA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut BOSTON OMAHA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About BOSTON OMAHA

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

