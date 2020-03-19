ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Buys 43,000 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 411,409 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of Citizens Financial Group worth $16,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,902,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,882,000 after acquiring an additional 103,647 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,853,000 after acquiring an additional 628,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CFG opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

