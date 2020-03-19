ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Masimo worth $36,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Masimo by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 50,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $9,157,540.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,994,492.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $1,319,690.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,429 shares of company stock valued at $18,110,381 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $161.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $118.93 and a 1 year high of $187.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MASI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.06.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

