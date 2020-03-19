ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Grows Position in RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,828,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,691 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 14.16% of RigNet worth $18,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNET. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RigNet during the fourth quarter valued at $3,267,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RigNet by 21.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in RigNet by 39.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RigNet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in RigNet by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get RigNet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RNET opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.86. RigNet Inc has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 7.77%.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET).

Receive News & Ratings for RigNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RigNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.