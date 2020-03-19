ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 2.77% of TechTarget worth $20,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in TechTarget by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in TechTarget by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. TechTarget Inc has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). TechTarget had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,872.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 417,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,461,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,550 shares of company stock worth $2,406,931. Company insiders own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

