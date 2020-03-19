ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $15.17 Million Holdings in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 1.66% of CareDx worth $15,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CareDx by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $192,213.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,537.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $173,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,517.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,390 shares of company stock valued at $863,614. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $656.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. CareDx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

