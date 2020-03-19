ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $17.63 Million Stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,186 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 1.07% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $17,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $160,569,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $8,750,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 589,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 226,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,591,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.43. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $878.95 million and a P/E ratio of -6.19.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

