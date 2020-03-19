ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $17.99 Million Stock Position in Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476,168 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 1.36% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $17,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORTX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORTX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $266,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $653.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.84. Orchard Therapeutics PLC – has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $21.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

