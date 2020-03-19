ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $22.04 Million Stock Holdings in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,670 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 6.83% of Albireo Pharma worth $22,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 255,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $5,371,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of ALBO opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.59. Albireo Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $38.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.01. The company had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 650.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.13 EPS for the current year.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

