ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Invests $8.87 Million in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 173,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,865,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Avangrid as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LNZ Capital LP grew its holdings in Avangrid by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 55,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 28,397 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Avangrid by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 116,178 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Avangrid by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 475,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Avangrid Inc has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

