ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases 165,957 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,304,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,957 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 4.08% of American Software worth $19,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of American Software by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $370.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $203,634.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $338,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMSWA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

