ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases 312,561 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,561 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.78% of Cooper-Standard worth $21,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 8,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Cooper-Standard news, Director Robert J. Remenar acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,586.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPS opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $172.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.92.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.73). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $726.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Cooper-Standard from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Cooper-Standard from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper-Standard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

