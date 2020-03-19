ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 7.26% of Graham worth $15,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 1,380.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Graham by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Graham by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

In other Graham news, CEO James R. Lines purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $39,575.00. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,772.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,713 shares of company stock worth $386,940 in the last three months. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Graham in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of GHM opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.66. Graham Co. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $23.77.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 million. Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.27%.

Graham Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.