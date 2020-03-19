ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 657.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,560 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Arvinas worth $15,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arvinas by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Arvinas by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 578.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 75,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,457.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARVN opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. Arvinas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 36.17% and a negative net margin of 163.56%. Analysts forecast that Arvinas Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

