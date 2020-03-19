ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE:AIG opened at $18.78 on Thursday. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.09.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Standpoint Research upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.