Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $109.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.33.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.