Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (AX.UN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE: AX.UN):

3/18/2020 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$9.15. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.00 to C$13.50.

3/2/2020 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$14.50.

3/2/2020 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$13.25.

3/2/2020 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Shares of TSE:AX.UN opened at C$6.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$10.36 and a one year high of C$13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.36 million and a PE ratio of 9.06.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

