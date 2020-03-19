Ascential (LON:ASCL) Downgraded by HSBC

Ascential (LON:ASCL) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 460 ($6.05). HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ascential to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 398.80 ($5.25).

ASCL opened at GBX 227.20 ($2.99) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 256.20 ($3.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 339.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 360.70. The stock has a market cap of $947.60 million and a P/E ratio of 119.58.

In other Ascential news, insider Duncan Painter acquired 8,823 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £17,998.92 ($23,676.56).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

