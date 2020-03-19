Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASH. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

ASH traded up $2.49 on Thursday, reaching $45.49. 700,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,976. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average is $74.77. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $39.97 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ashland Global by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Ashland Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Ashland Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.