Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126,528 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.93% of Ashland Global worth $42,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 285,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,811,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 846.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ashland Global news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $39.97 and a one year high of $81.82.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

