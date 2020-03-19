Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) to post sales of $13.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.42 million to $13.58 million. Aspen Group posted sales of $10.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year sales of $48.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.24 million to $48.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $63.48 million, with estimates ranging from $62.88 million to $64.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASPU. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

In other Aspen Group news, Director C James Jensen sold 13,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $108,750.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean purchased 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,656.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Group by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASPU opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

