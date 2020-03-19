Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $26,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNO. Cfra cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $31.09 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $70.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The business had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

