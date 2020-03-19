Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 72,404 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,404 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $24,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 480,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.