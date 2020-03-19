Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $26.91 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Phillips 66 worth $26,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.55. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.