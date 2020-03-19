Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $31.08 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $31,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,274,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after buying an additional 130,314 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $477,976,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in BlackRock by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 597,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,408,000 after buying an additional 61,820 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,765,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $373.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $506.14 and its 200-day moving average is $482.82.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 30.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from to in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $621.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.18.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

