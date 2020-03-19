Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of AON worth $28,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AON opened at $155.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.57. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.90.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

