Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,440 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,928 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $28,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,386 shares of company stock worth $75,239,780 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $361.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.25, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $719.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.36.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.