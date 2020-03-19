Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 570 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $30,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,465 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,962 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,236,000 after acquiring an additional 385,706 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 842.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,987,000 after acquiring an additional 240,816 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 518,468 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,518,000 after acquiring an additional 161,286 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 352,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after acquiring an additional 138,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

Shares of VRTX opened at $213.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $249.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

