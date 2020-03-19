Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,664 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Eaton worth $24,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $335,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $68.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.70. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

