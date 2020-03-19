Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) is Samlyn Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the period. Assurant accounts for approximately 2.6% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Assurant worth $121,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,125,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,282,000 after buying an additional 164,654 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,260,000 after buying an additional 52,466 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Assurant by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 973,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,566,000 after acquiring an additional 47,723 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Assurant by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 841,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIZ traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.44. The company had a trading volume of 872,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,796. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $142.61. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day moving average of $128.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

