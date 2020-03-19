Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASTE. BidaskClub cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Astec Industries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 144.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Astec Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 343.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $27.76 on Thursday. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a market cap of $644.83 million, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $283.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.