At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Major Shareholder Clifford Sosin Buys 518,007 Shares

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 518,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,217,316.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Clifford Sosin acquired 670,310 shares of At Home Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,124,882.70.

Shares of NYSE:HOME traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,067,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11. At Home Group Inc has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $24.81.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOME. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.75 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

