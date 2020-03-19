Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) is Lakewood Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,896,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Athene accounts for about 4.8% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned about 1.57% of Athene worth $136,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Athene by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 60,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Athene by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

In other Athene news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATH traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.94. 141,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,455. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.96. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.