ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $112.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATNI. ValuEngine cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average is $57.22. ATN International has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ATN International by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 574,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,821,000 after acquiring an additional 137,986 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ATN International by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in ATN International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATN International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.