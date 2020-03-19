Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Market Cap Hits $587,000.61

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0934 or 0.00001548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $587,000.61 and approximately $625.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.00 or 0.02502559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00196664 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,284,666 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

