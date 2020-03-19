Atonomi (ATMI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.00

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Ethfinex and BitForex. Atonomi has a market cap of $71,790.87 and approximately $14.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atonomi alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00055251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000657 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.26 or 0.04183173 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00068081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00039346 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017795 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atonomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atonomi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.