Auctus (AUC) Reaches Market Cap of $339,321.91

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Auctus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bancor Network. In the last week, Auctus has traded up 39.5% against the dollar. Auctus has a market cap of $339,321.91 and $70.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.27 or 0.02568255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00197463 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00036527 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,536,915 tokens. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.