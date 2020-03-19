Aurora (AOA) Price Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $981,235.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinEgg, Bitinka and Indodax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00053761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000641 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.14 or 0.04169860 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00068184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00039123 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00015266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016225 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

AOA is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Indodax, Bitinka and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

