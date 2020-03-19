Auroracoin Price Hits $0.0710 on Major Exchanges (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0710 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular exchanges including ISX, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $1.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded up 49.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00033057 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00097078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000812 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,856.45 or 1.00417039 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000951 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00077081 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000419 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Auroracoin

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and ISX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

