Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AUTO. UBS Group upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 565 ($7.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 580.44 ($7.64).

LON AUTO opened at GBX 360.20 ($4.74) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 533.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 545.64. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 426.30 ($5.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 747 ($9.83). The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

