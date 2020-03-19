Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Trimmed by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,729 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $26,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,022,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.23 and its 200 day moving average is $166.52. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.70.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

