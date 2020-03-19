AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,291.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 437,424 shares of company stock valued at $19,820,268. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN traded up $3.38 on Thursday, reaching $25.93. 36,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,171. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

