AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $16.27 Per Share

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for AutoZone in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $16.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $17.07. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2020 earnings at $22.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $65.61 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $18.95 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 target price (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,237.80.

NYSE AZO opened at $808.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,048.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,124.21. AutoZone has a one year low of $756.03 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,640.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $313,996,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $1,578,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

